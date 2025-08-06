Woman hospitalized after being found unresponsive in sex offender's apartment

The possible ripple effects of MN Supreme Court’s ruling on state sex offender program

A woman is recovering after being found unresponsive in a St. Paul apartment that belongs to a sex offender.

According to St. Paul police, a probation officer visited the apartment, located on the 500 block of Stryker Avenue, just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. While there, the officer found a man with blood on him and also saw a woman in a bathtub.

The probation officer left the apartment and called the police, who arrived and began life-saving measures on the woman and also arrested the man.

The woman was brought to Regions Hospital, and police say she is expected to survive.