Woman hospitalized after being found unresponsive in sex offender's apartment
A woman is recovering after being found unresponsive in a St. Paul apartment that belongs to a sex offender.
According to St. Paul police, a probation officer visited the apartment, located on the 500 block of Stryker Avenue, just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. While there, the officer found a man with blood on him and also saw a woman in a bathtub.
The probation officer left the apartment and called the police, who arrived and began life-saving measures on the woman and also arrested the man.
The woman was brought to Regions Hospital, and police say she is expected to survive.