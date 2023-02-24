Woman hit, killed by snowplow in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A woman was hit and killed by a snowplow on Friday morning, CBS affiliate KIMT reports.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the plow was a 32-year-old man from Rochester. The pedestrian who was killed is a 69-year-old woman from Rochester.
The State Patrol says the woman was struck while the snowplow was backing up near Pinewood Road Southeast and 30th Avenue Southeast just before 9 a.m.
"The City of Rochester wishes to convey its deepest sympathies to the decedent's loved ones," the city said.
