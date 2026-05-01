Woman found dead in south Minneapolis apartment fire, officials say

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a fire at a south Minneapolis apartment building early Friday.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the blaze at 2103 Harriet Ave. around 12:45 a.m. They found thick smoke in the hallways of the building and determined it was coming from inside a unit on the second floor.

Firefighters entered the unit and put out the flames before they reached other parts of the building.

Crews found the woman dead "inside the apartment where the fire apparently originated," officials said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

According to officials, two residents were displaced as a result of the incident. The American Red Cross has been notified to provide aid to them.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.