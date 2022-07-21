Woman charged with murder claims she was "burning a witch"

BALL CLUB, Minn. -- A 42-year-old woman is charged with murder after she claims she was "burning a witch" when she set a camper on fire in Itasca County.

Crystal Wilson was charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson - both felonies - for the incident that occurred late Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to the complaint, Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days pow wow on Sunday in Ball Club. She said she used methamphetamine and alcohol that morning and went to the camper after the Pow Wow, knowing it was a place she could get more.

She admitted to police that she used methamphetamine in the camper with the victim. She started to think the victim was going to attack her with a butcher knife and began to stab him multiple times and punch and kick him.

"I just kept going," Wilson said when asked how many times she stabbed the victim.

Wilson also told police she head-butted the victim and "pissed on him" before she went unconscious.

When Wilson awoke, she poked the victim's wounds and found he was cold to the touch. She grabbed a lighter and lit the camper on fire. She said she thought she was "burning a witch."

When officers searched the camper, they found no butcher knife present but did retrieve a pair of needle nose pliers.

Wilson has been convicted of three felonies: aiding an offender on probation, theft by swindle, and controlled substance in the fifth degree.

Wilson's next court appearance is set for Aug. 3.