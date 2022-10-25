Woman charged with child endangerment after baby tests positive for cocaine

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities announced Tuesday they are charging a woman after a baby in her care tested positive for cocaine.

Annalee Mays, 26, was charged with one count of child endangerment.

According to the criminal complaint, Mays brought the child to the hospital on July 14, telling staff the victim "may have" had a seizure earlier that day.

A toxicology screen revealed the child had ingested cocaine. Investigators say Mays admitted to using cocaine recently.

It is not clear Mays' relationship to the child.

Mays is currently not in custody.