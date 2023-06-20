Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman captures turtle laying eggs in her backyard

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Turtle lays eggs in Stillwater backyard
Turtle lays eggs in Stillwater backyard 00:31

STILLWATER, Minn. -- A woman captured an incredible moment of a turtle laying eggs in her Stillwater backyard Monday morning. 

The homeowner -- Shelly from Stillwater -- shared this photo with WCCO. 

screenshot-2023-06-20-at-8-35-31-am.png
Shelly from Stillwater

She told our assignment desk that the turtle had been out there for hours.

Shelly was lucky enough to see the turtle lay one egg from her deck. 

If you have weather pictures, you can share them with WCCO by following this link.   

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 8:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.