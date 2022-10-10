Woman arrested in Waite Park after alleged knife threats, racist comments and pizza throwing

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Police say a central Minnesota woman was arrested after going on a rampage Saturday that included racist comments, threats of violence, pizza throwing and more.

The 33-year-old woman is being held in the Stearns County Jail on multiple possible charges, the Waite Park Police Department said.

The disturbance began with several 911 calls Saturday afternoon about a woman going into apartments on the 200 block of Third Street South in Waite Park and threatening people with a knife. Witnesses also told police she was throwing pizza at people inside the apartment building.

Officers arrived and found a woman chasing a man. Witnesses told police the woman yelled racist comments at the man and threw a jar of salsa at him, then started chasing him.

Police attempted to handcuff the woman, but they say "she started resisting arrest, assaulted an officer, threatened officers and was making several racists statements." They eventually placed her in a full body restraint.

WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.