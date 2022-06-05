Woman, 49, arrested in connection with homicide at St. Paul senior living apartment

ST. PAUL -- St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday.

The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.

WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.

Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.