Woman, 49, arrested in connection with homicide at St. Paul senior living apartment

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. 

The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. 

WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. 

Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 12:11 PM

