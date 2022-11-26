Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Plymouth Police say the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisconsin. He is being held in Clark County Jail.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.