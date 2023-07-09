Watch CBS News
Woman, 20, killed in southern Minnesota rollover crash

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. -- A 20-year-old woman is dead after a crash in southern Minnesota early Sunday morning.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at around 2:45 a.m. on County Road 22 near 220th Avenue in Stark Township.

There, a Nissan Rogue driven by a 22-year-old from Sleepy Eye entered the south ditch and struck a utility pole. The collision resulted in the vehicle rolling multiple times.

A passenger, 20-year-old Adrainna Marie Aguilar, was fatally wounded in the crash and died at the scene. The 22-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were also children in the vehicle, ages 7 months old and 2 years old. They were in car seats and were not injured, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is under investigation. 

