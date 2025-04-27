Wolves fans are the sixth man for home court advantage in playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves proved that Target Center is their home court, by taking two wins against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was a sold out Target Center for Sunday's Game 4 in the first-round series of the NBA playoffs.

"This is our year! We're going to win the 'ship! I'm calling it!" said one young Wolves fan after the game.

It was a nerve-wracking watch for Wolves fans, as the Lakers held the lead for a majority of the game.

"But then at the end, it seriously blew my mind. I can't believe that the Wolves actually won," said Jackson Moultrie, a 6-year-old Wolves fan.

Among the crowd was the most winning female coach in Minnesota high school basketball history, Wendy Kohler.

She's been coaching the Alexandria girls basketball team for the last 40 years and just retired.

"It's always fun to cheer the Wolves and the Lynx on. I'm just such a huge sports fan working with the young girls in the state of Minnesota, so this is super fun. Wolves are looking good now," said Kohler.

The Wolves head back to Los Angeles for a possible series-clinching Game 5 on Wednesday.

"Wolves in 5! Wolves in 5 baby!" the crowd chanted leaving the Target Center.