Anthony Edwards, Justin Jefferson recreate iconic KG, Randy Moss jersey swap photo

Who are the top-paid athletes in Minnesota sports?

MINNEAPOLIS — Two of Minnesota's biggest sports superstars have recreated an iconic jersey swap photo taken of their predecessors over 20 years ago.

Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards interviewed and took pictures for ESPN in late August, just before the NFL season began. As part of the article posted Tuesday, Jefferson and Edwards posed for a picture that sports fans have been overwhelmingly requesting for some time now: A tribute to the 2000 picture of Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss.

According to ESPN, Moss suggested swapping jerseys with Garnett while they posed for pictures in Sport magazine, a publication that has since been discontinued. That picture ended up being one of the most iconic photos in Minnesota sports history.

In the ESPN shoot, Jefferson holds a basketball on his right shoulder while Edwards, who is sitting behind Jefferson, holds a football with his right hand. Both are wearing sunglasses.

The article explores how Edwards, 23, and Jefferson, 25, eventually rose to superstar status in Minnesota. Both grew up and went to college in the southern United States before being drafted by their respective Minnesota teams in 2020. Among many things, both talked about bringing a championship to the state.

Anthony Edwards (left) and Justin Jefferson (right) recreated a 2000 picture between Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss for ESPN. Getty Images

Moss and Garnett also contributed to the article, both saying they would have savored the moment had they known they wouldn't end their careers in Minnesota.

The Vikings are currently 5-1 on the season and face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The Wolves start their regular season Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.