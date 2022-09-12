Wolves' Anthony Edwards apologizes for posting homophobic video on Instagram

MINNEAPOLIS -- Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has apologized for posting inappropriate language he used in a video he posted on his Instagram story Sunday.

In the video, he can be heard mocking a group of four shirtless men, using the homophobic epithet "queer" to describe them, and adding, "Look what the world done came to."

Edwards has since deleted the video. And on Sunday afternoon he posted an apology for his comments.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry," he tweeted. "It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

On Monday, the team's president of basketball operations Tim Connelly issued a statement:

"We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many."

It's not yet clear if Edwards faces a potential fine. As CBS Sports reports, Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for saying "no homo" during a postgame interview in 2018, and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 in 2021 for using a profanity towards a fan in Atlanta.