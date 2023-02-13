Watch CBS News
Witnesses say man killed by St. Paul police was wielding 2-foot machete

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says he is committed to releasing the body worn cameras of officers who shot and killed a man Saturday evening as soon as possible.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation. So far they are not releasing the name of the man killed. They're also not releasing the names of the two officers involved.

Witnesses tell WCCO the man police killed lunged at children and officers with a machete with a two-foot blade. It happened at an apartment complex in the West 7th Street neighborhood of St. Paul.

"The guy had a machete and was going after the kids, so they took all the kids out," Rose Johnson said. "The police told him to put down the machete and he refused, so they shot him."

The threats began at a children's birthday party in the lobby. When St. Paul police responded they came face to face with the man, a building resident, in the hallway. Police union president Mark Ross says the officers acted heroically.

"This was a completely justified shooting and our officers faced grave danger to protect themselves and others," Ross said.

Residents praised the police response.

"I thought they were amazing, things got taken care of quite rapidly," one resident said.

The BCA says it will release the names of the man killed and the officers involved later Monday or sometime Tuesday.

Esme Murphy
Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 4:46 PM

