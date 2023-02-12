Watch CBS News
St. Paul police officers involved in shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Police Department says its officers were involved in a shooting Saturday evening.

SPPD says the shooting took place around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Western Avenue South.

fouhkzuxsaigmsi.jpg
St. Paul police were involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon CBS

Police will release more information later Saturday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is responding to the incident.

WCCO is on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

