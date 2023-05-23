With higher water levels on Minnesota's lakes and rivers, boating safety is key this summer

With higher water levels on Minnesota's lakes and rivers, boating safety is key this summer

With higher water levels on Minnesota's lakes and rivers, boating safety is key this summer

BAYPORT, Minn. -- Right now, Minnesota is putting the spotlight on boating safety, after one of the deadliest seasons on record.

More than 600,000 power boats cruise the state's lakes and rivers, and higher water levels could lead to more danger this summer.

As we cruise into Memorial Day weekend, Minneapolis resident Kevin Berry will be among many boaters soaking up the sun.

"Anchor out either in Hudson or in Stillwater and probably go for a few rides," Berry said. "After the long winter it's easy to forget certain things."

MORE NEWS: Speed limit changes now in effect on Lake Minnetonka



Lucky for him, his neighbors at Bayport Marina, Karen and Ed, are boat safety experts at St. Paul Sail and Power Squadron.

"We teach basic courses to know who has the right of way, what do you do when that bad emergency happens," said Assistant Education Officer Karen Manor.

On average, 700 people die and 3,000 are hurt every year in boating accidents nationwide. Eighty-three percent of people who drowned were not wearing a life jacket.

Which life jacket is right for you? Manor says you want to make sure that it's Coast Guard-approved, and that it's the right size. Consider one for your pet, too.

CBS

"There was a death last summer in Minnesota of the 15 deaths that were boating-related drownings, one of them was retrieving a dog," she said.

Not only is boating under the influence illegal, but alcohol is also the leading cause of deadly accidents.

If you are planning to go boating on a river, keep in mind that water levels are still high from spring flooding.

On the St. Croix River, there's a slow-no-wake rule in effect. It could expire before Memorial Day weekend, but it's always best to check before you head out.

"You have to even be even more vigilant right now with all of the debris floating in the water," Manor said.

MORE NEWS: Family cleaning Duluth coastline finds 84-year-old class ring from Wayzata High School

Don't forget to check the forecast, and let someone know your plans in case of emergency.

"It's so simple to think, 'Oh, I'm just going out for the day,' but sending a text, there's electronic versions, paper versions helps saves lives," she said.

Navigation lights, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors should all be checked and in good condition before you hit the water.