Speed limit changes announced on Lake Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A heads up for those looking to hit the lake this week, boats on Lake Minnetonka will need to keep a speed of five miles per hour or less within 300 feet of the shore.

That's an increase from the most recent guidance of 150 feet from the shorelines.

"After soliciting input and hosting a public listening session, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District Board determined that our regulations did not reflect current trends in boating equipment and activities," Ann Hoelscher, LMCD board chair said. "This rule will help ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone who visits Lake Minnetonka."

RELATED: No-wake zone on Lake Minnetonka will double to within 300 feet of shore next year

This rule change does not change the speed limit near docks, anchored boats, swimmers or scuba diver warning flags throughout the lake. The required distance for these specific activities will remain at 150 feet.

"There are a variety of activities that Lake Minnetonka offers. This new rule will help protect the lake and make it safer for everyone," Shane Magnuson, Major at the Hennepin County Sheriff Water Patrol Office, said.

The ruling from the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District goes into effect immediately. Click here for more information.