Wisconsin veterans ride in helicopter to commemorate Memorial Day

A group of Wisconsin veterans commemorated Memorial Day by doing something they hadn't done in more than 50 years: ride in a helicopter.

"This is relaxing," Ken Seeger, an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, told WCCO News. "You have to wonder how in the devil we ever got back here."

Seeger was one of 11 Vietnam vets who took turns taking flight. They first carried a flag around town and then they laid two wreaths at a pond in Pioneer Park.

"I'm just glad to have the grandkids and great grandkids and that's things you never ever thought about 50 some years ago," Seeger added. "It was a whole different world.

Hundreds gathered at the park to watch the flights as well as attend a Memorial Day ceremony.

Dave Williams drove more than an hour away in Ladysmith to honor his great-great-uncle Carl Pederson, one of more than 20 soldiers and airmen from Prairie Farm who were killed in action. Pederson died in France in 1918.

"My great grandpa was his brother, and he died when he was 23. That's young," Williams lamented to WCCO News. "He was one of the relatives I never got to know."