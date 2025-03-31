Teen driver who allegedly killed runner in Wisconsin suspected of drunken driving, sheriff says

Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines

A 17-year-old driver who allegedly struck and killed a runner on a western Wisconsin road Saturday may have been intoxicated at the time, according to authorities.

A 911 caller reported a woman lying in a ditch alongside County Highway Y in Dunn around 7:15 a.m., the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded and found 54-year-old Ann Seidl of Eau Claire dead.

Authorities learned of a possible location for the responsible driver and vehicle. The teenage girl from Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of multiple drunken driving offenses, the sheriff's office said.

Seidl was wearing bright clothing, including a reflective vest, and "was running on the correct side of the highway when struck," the sheriff's office said.

Multiple agencies are investigating the crash.