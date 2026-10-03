Wisconsin state trooper dies from injuries sustained while trying to end a pursuit

A Wisconsin state trooper died Friday from injuries he sustained while trying to end a pursuit in late September.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Sept. 21, Bradley Ritger responded to assist after troopers started pursuing a motorist who had fled from another officer hours earlier. He deployed a tire deflation device on a bridge west of the Dunn County and Eau Claire County line.

After he set up the device, he moved to get in a covered position and fell from the bridge onto the road below, the state patrol said. The 29-year-old succumbed to his injuries Friday.

"The entire law enforcement community mourns the loss of a brave and dedicated colleague. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten and while he may not be with us, his legacy will forever be embodied by those who, like him, go to work often placing service above self," Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

Ritger primarily served the Dunn County area, and had been with the Wisconsin State Patrol for five years.