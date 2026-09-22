Wisconsin state trooper "severely injured" falling off bridge while aiding in pursuit, patrol says

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper is in the hospital with severe injuries after falling off a bridge while attempting to end a pursuit.

According to the state patrol, a state trooper began pursuing a motorist who was speeding and was wanted for fleeing another officer hours earlier. The pursuit happened on Interstate 94 in Dunn County.

Trooper Brad Ritger responded to assist in the pursuit and deployed a tire deflation device on a bridge west of the Dunn County and Eau Claire County line, the patrol said. After the device was set up, Ritger moved to get into cover when he fell over the bridge deck onto 490th Avenue.

Life-saving measures were performed, including CPR, and he was then taken to a nearby medical facility where he's receiving treatment.

The pursued motorist ultimately struck the tire deflation device and eventually came to a stop due to flat tires. There, a "high-risk traffic stop" occurred and the driver was arrested.

The incident closed the interstate for several hours.

Ritger has worked with the state patrol for five years and serves in Dunn County.

Multiple agencies are investigating, including the state patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.