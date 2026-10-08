Wisconsin man, 75, found dead on Lake Superior beach near Split Rock Light House, sheriff says

A 75-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead along the shores of Lake Superior in Minnesota, near the Split Rock Lighthouse, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The man, identified Wednesday as Barron resident John Driscoll, was found face down in the water just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The beach where Driscoll was found, Split Rock River Wayside Rest, is located about 3 miles southwest of the lighthouse.

The sheriff's office says the investigation into Driscoll's death is ongoing with the help of the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

It was not immediately clear what caused his death.