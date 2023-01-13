Watch CBS News
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.

Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.

The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.

