Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.

A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery.

When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.

The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.

Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.