Wisconsin men, Iowa women highlight NCAA Tournament selections

The fields for the NCAA basketball tournaments are set, and while the Minnesota men won't be dancing, some teams from neighboring states have punched their ticket.

The Gopher men were a long shot anyway, but their fate was sealed when they lost in the first round of the Big Ten tournament — a loss that led to the immediate firing of head coach Ben Johnson.

Men's games start on Tuesday with the First Four, and the first round begins Thursday. The women's First Four starts Wednesday, with the tourney kicking off Saturday.

Men's tournament

In the men's bracket, Wisconsin earned the No. 3 seed. The Badgers finished 26-9 overall, with a 13-7 conference record. In the Big Ten Tournament, they fell 59-53 to Michigan in the championship game.

Wisconsin will face No. 14 Montana in the first round.

Iowa State earned a No. 3 seed after a 24-9 season with a 13-7 conference record and will play No. 14 Lipscomb. The Cyclones lost to Brigham Young University in the Big 12 tourney.

Women's tournament

The Iowa women nabbed a No. 6 seed in the tournament after finishing with a 22-10 record. Ohio State eliminated them from the Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes have a matchup with No. 11 Murray State up first.

Iowa State earned a bid as a No. 11 seed, despite a loss to Baylor in the Big 12 tournament. They finished the season 22-11 and will play No. 11 Princeton in a First Four game in the Birmingham Region of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will play No. 6 Michigan.

Green Bay also made the bracket as a No. 12 seed. They'll play No. 5 Alabama.

The 20-11 Gophers were left out of the NCAA tournament field, but will be heading to the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. Minnesota was selected as the No. 2 seed and will be the Toledo Rockets in the first round.