Wisconsin communities gather for vigil remembering officers Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach

CAMERON, Wis. -- Two neighboring communities in western Wisconsin are gathering Wednesday evening for a vigil remembering two police officers killed in the line of duty.

Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel was just 23 years old when he and Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, were shot to death during a traffic stop Saturday.

A memorial for the officers continues to grow day after day. People are adding fresh flowers, candles, paintings and individual messages to Scheel and Breidenbach.

Not only is there a sense of sadness and grief for the community, but for some, there's a sense of fear.

"I totally question the safety with all the shootings that are going on in the country. It's just so sad. I fear for my grandkids, my kids. I fear for everyone," Robin Nelson, a Chetek resident, said.

"It's hard living here. Every little thing you're scared about. ...You're terrified of firetrucks passing by, or, last night I swear I heard somebody shooting fireworks off and it scared me and my children. It's rough," one woman told WCCO.

Memorial funds have been set up for the Breidenbach and Scheel families.

There's also talk of an additional effort to make sure that the officers are never forgotten and that their families continue to receive support in the weeks and months to come.

Visitation for the officers is planned for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Cameron High School. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. outside of the school.