Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Wisconsin childcare providers brace for end of federal relief money

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

Federal relief money set to expire for Wisconsin childcare providers
Federal relief money set to expire for Wisconsin childcare providers 01:41

HUDSON, Wis. – Thousands of families in Wisconsin are close to a childcare crisis.

Critical funding is close to ending, and parents would be the ones paying the price.

Federal relief money for Wisconsin childcare providers that began during the pandemic will dry up in January.

Daycare owners say they use the money for rent, livable wages for staff, and equipment and supplies.

RELATED: A Minnesota town may be a blueprint for how to fix the nation's childcare crisis

"If it goes away, what will happen is we have to raise our rates on average about $50 to $75 a week," said Angela Norvald, the owner of Simply Giggle Childcare in Hudson.

Shane Piringer picked up his son from Simply Giggle on Thursday. He says he and his wife are concerned about the potential price hike.

"You just start having to decide what's more important, childcare or going out to dinner?" Piringer said.  

10p-pkg-child-care-fund-wcco3uol.jpg
WCCO

Wisconsin's Department of Children and Families says more than 60% of the state's childcare providers will raise tuition if the program ends.

More than 30% would consider simply shutting their doors.

"If your daycare suddenly goes away, what do you do?" Piringer said.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, wants to continue the funding. He's called a special session for next month.

But Republicans control the legislature and already rejected the budget proposal earlier this year. They want tax cuts, not more government spending.

RELATED: Wisconsin Republicans vote to end funding for child care program 

"This extra money from the state was very helpful, and if that goes away, why am I doing this thankless job?" said Anna Smith, the owner of Fanfare Childcare in Hudson.

Smith says burnout in the childcare industry is common, as is feeling underappreciated.

"As people learned during the pandemic, without childcare, without us, you don't have a workforce," Norvald said.

Minnesota childcare providers are also losing federal funding, but investments made at the legislature this past session are helping make up for it.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 10:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.