Wisconsin DNR ends search for bear that attacked Barron County woman

An ongoing search for the bear that attacked a northwestern Wisconsin woman earlier this month has now ended.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced its effort to find the bear, as well as its cub, was finished as of Monday morning.

According to the agency, neither of the animals has been seen since the July 12 attack near Comstock in Barron County. Police who responded to the home of 69-year-old Karen Frye shot at the animal, but it got away, and responding officers couldn't find it. However, they did find a cub in a tree.

The DNR said the attacking bear may have been the cub's mother, but it is unknown why the attack happened.

While multiple live traps captured multiple bears, the DNR says they were determined not to be the same animals that were in Frye's yard. Although the DNR will no longer be trapping animals in the area, officials will be monitoring the region for the bear.

Frye is out of the hospital, and the DNR says she's recovering and doing well.