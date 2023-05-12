Windom school goes into lockdown after bullet shells found in bathroom
WINDOM, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota school went into lockdown late Wednesday morning after a student found bullet shells in a bathroom.
The Windom Police Department says the school went into lockdown around 11:17 a.m. after a student reported finding .22 shells in a bathroom.
Students and teachers stayed in their classrooms while the administration and police investigated the situation.
Police say they found weapons in a vehicle outside the school and took a juvenile into custody.
Afterward, police determined that the building was safe and lifted the lockdown.
