Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Windom school goes into lockdown after bullet shells found in bathroom

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of May 11, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of May 11, 2023 01:10

WINDOM, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota school went into lockdown late Wednesday morning after a student found bullet shells in a bathroom.

The Windom Police Department says the school went into lockdown around 11:17 a.m. after a student reported finding .22 shells in a bathroom.

Students and teachers stayed in their classrooms while the administration and police investigated the situation.

Police say they found weapons in a vehicle outside the school and took a juvenile into custody.

Afterward, police determined that the building was safe and lifted the lockdown.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 8:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.