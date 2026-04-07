Willmar Public Schools closed Tuesday due to "threat regarding school safety," district says

Public schools in Willmar, Minnesota, are closed Tuesday after the district "received a threat regarding school safety," officials said.

Willmar Public Schools said classes and before- and after-school activities are canceled across the district, and there will be no e-learning.

"At this time, the school district and local authorities need more time to fully investigate and determine the credibility of this threat," the district said.

Willmar is about 95 miles west of Minneapolis.