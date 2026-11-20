A federal judge has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release a Willmar man who sought help from a sheriff's office after being mugged, then was held on a warrant and taken into immigration custody, ruling the arrest violated federal law and regulations.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Bryan ordered the 48-year-old to be released immediately and without conditions, and no later than 4 p.m. Friday, in an order filed Thursday.

A native and citizen of Guatemala, he has lived and worked in Willmar for three years, according to the order. He has two children who live with their mother in Willmar and a pending asylum application. His only record is two misdemeanor driving or traffic citations.

According to the order, he was mugged on or about Sept. 25 and hit in the head and face with a pistol, suffering fractures to his skull and cheekbones. He went to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office for help and was detained there on an outstanding bench warrant for missing an arraignment on a January driving citation. He paid a $400 bail bond and was released on or about Sept. 27. As he left the jail, an ICE agent took him into custody.

Bryan found the arrest unlawful for four independent reasons. The administrative warrant was invalid because the record doesn't show what facts it was based on, including whether statements the man gave in a phone interview with an ICE officer were voluntary. Bryan noted his skull and cheekbones had been fractured earlier that day.

The warrant was also invalid because the officer who served it can't be identified, and no officer involved in the arrest gave a sworn statement, the order says.

Bryan also found no evidence that any officer identified themselves or told the man he was under arrest and why, as regulations require.

Government lawyers argued instead that a different provision of federal law required mandatory detention, citing an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. Bryan rejected that, writing that the government can't change the basis for the detention after the fact.

The government must file a letter by 11 a.m. Monday confirming the man has been released, along with a declaration saying when and where he was freed.

WCCO has reached out to ICE for comment and is awaiting reply.