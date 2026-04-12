Central Minnesota man fatally struck by vehicle while checking on victims of other car crash

A man checking on victims of a car crash died when another vehicle struck him Friday morning in central Minnesota, officials say.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 40 at 60th Street Southwest, west of Willmar.

The 68-year-old man, identified as Jeffrey Dean Bauman, of Kerkhoven, Minnesota, had exited his vehicle to check on the occupants of a vehicle involved in a crash when he was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, the crash report says.

The driver of the Chevy, a 30-year-old woman from Maynard, Minnesota, did not suffer any injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol did not provide any more details about the original crash.