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Central Minnesota man fatally struck by vehicle while checking on victims of other car crash

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

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A man checking on victims of a car crash died when another vehicle struck him Friday morning in central Minnesota, officials say.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 40 at 60th Street Southwest, west of Willmar.

The 68-year-old man, identified as Jeffrey Dean Bauman, of Kerkhoven, Minnesota, had exited his vehicle to check on the occupants of a vehicle involved in a crash when he was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, the crash report says.

The driver of the Chevy, a 30-year-old woman from Maynard, Minnesota, did not suffer any injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol did not provide any more details about the original crash.

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