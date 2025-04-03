U of M will explore selling naming rights to Williams Arena

A new head coach might not be the only major change coming to University of Minnesota basketball.

The school announced Thursday it will explore selling naming rights to Williams Arena, the nearly century-old facility that currently hosts men's and women's basketball, in addition to other sports.

Williams, aka The Barn, opened in 1928 as the University of Minnesota Field House. Upon remodeling in 1950, it was renamed for Dr. Henry L. Williams, the U's football coach in the early 1900s. It has undergone several renovations since then, the most recent of which occurred in 2013.

When the Gophers hired new men's basketball coach Niko Medved last month, he praised Williams as one of college basketball's best venues. Medved is well familiar with the arena, having attended games there as a child and started his coaching career as a student manager with the Gophers.

"We play in a historic venue that, in my opinion, when it's right, is one of the best places to watch a game and be at a game in college basketball," Medved said.

Still, he acknowledged "down the road" the arena may need "some things to try to modernize it." Medved said he hopes to make Williams "a strength of our program."

The university gave no word on potential sponsors, but said it will partner with Independent Sports & Entertainment to seek a sponsorship partner.

While the men's basketball program is adjusting to a new head coach, the women's team is celebrating a WBIT championship.