Gophers set to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as men's basketball coach

Colorado State's Niko Medved to reportedly be Gopher's next head coach

The University of Minnesota has found its next men's basketball coach.

Sources told CBS Sports the Gophers are set to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved, with an announcement coming soon and an introductory news conference on Tuesday.

Medved's Rams made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing on a buzzer beater to Maryland on Sunday. He led Colorado State to three NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons. He went 143-85 in his time there. Medved was the head coach at Furman and Drake before heading to Fort Collins.

Medved, 51, is a Twin Cities native and U of M grad. He started his coaching career at his alma mater.

Head coach Niko Medved of the Colorado State Rams reacts against the Memphis Tigers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Getty Images

The university fired previous coach Ben Johnson following a disappointing 15-17 season that ended with a first-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament. Johnson, a Minneapolis native and former Gophers player, had two seasons left on his contract, requiring a $2.92 million buyout. His $1.95 million annual salary was the lowest in the conference.

In four seasons, Johnson coached the Gophers to a 56-71 overall record, with a 22-57 record in the Big Ten. Minnesota failed to make the NCAA Tournament during his tenure.

The new coach inherits a roster that has lost significant talent to the transfer portal, waning attendance at home games and newfound Division I competition in the University of St. Thomas.

