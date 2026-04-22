Wild's Boldy misses time in 1st period after face-planting from hit to head by Stars' Benn

Minnesota Wild right wing Matt Boldy was sidelined for about half of the first period of Game 3 of the first-round NHL playoff series against Dallas on Wednesday after face-planting on the ice following a hit to the head from Stars captain Jamie Benn.

Boldy returned to action with the second line for the second period — drawing a roar from the crowd that was riled up about the officiating throughout the first period — and assisted on a goal that tied it at 2.

Just after the expiration of Dallas power play, Benn left his feet as he converged on Boldy in the Wild zone and appeared to cross-check him with his stick in the back of the head. Boldy struck the ice face-first and stayed face down for several seconds, until a whistle came.

He slowly climbed to one knee, looking woozy before skating off. No penalty was called. After sitting down on the bench during the stoppage, Boldy was eventually taken up the tunnel for further examination.

The U.S. Olympic team member and 2019 first-round draft pick had a career-high 42 goals with 43 assists during the regular season. The Wild were already playing Game 3 without forwards Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin because of upper body injuries they suffered over the first two games they split in Dallas.