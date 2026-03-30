Wildfire at Camp Ripley burns roughly 2,000 acres, officials say

Around 2,000 acres at Camp Ripley in north-central Minnesota have burned due to a wildfire that broke out in the area on Sunday, officials with the military training center said.

The installation's fire department and emergency crews have since been able to contain the blaze, according to Major Michael J. Popp, director of plans, operations and training at the training center.

Popp added in a news release on Monday that crews were "establishing a control perimeter."

Officials said Minnesota's unpredictable weather this time of year can create dry conditions conducive to fires started by training activities, though they have yet to disclose the cause of the wildfire.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the installation said it would be conducting controlled burns to "manage habitat, remove fire hazards, and facilitate training for military personnel."

The training center on Monday said it has scheduled more controlled burns that will take place "for the next several days as a standard procedure to mitigate wildfire risks."

Photos shared by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office on social media on Sunday show flames from the wildfire moving through a wooded area and large swaths of charred land.

Camp Ripley, located in Morrison County, around 104 miles northwest of Minneapolis, primarily serves as a training facility for the Minnesota National Guard, while also providing instructional space for law enforcement and other military agencies, according to state officials. It spans 53,000 acres.