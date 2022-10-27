Watch CBS News
Minnesota's Wildcat Sanctuary plans to take in lion cubs rescued from Ukraine

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- Four lion cubs rescued from Ukraine may soon have a home in Minnesota.

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone said it is "thrilled to be able to offer these cubs a beautiful, one acre habitat together and hope to welcome them home soon."

The sanctuary said the cubs survived drone attacks and bombings in Kyiv before traveling to a Polish zoo. The cubs will stay at Poznan Zoo until they can be safely and legally transported.

The Wildcat Sanctuary is working with the International Fund for Animal Welfare to get the cats moved.

IFAW estimates 200 lions live in private homes in Ukraine due to the exotic pet trade there.

Earlier this year, The Wildcat Sanctuary took in four big cats rescued from the infamous "Tiger King" zoo in Oklahoma.

