Johansson scores 2, Boldy has goal and assist in Wild's 5-2 win to snap Stars' 11-game point streak

Marcus Johansson scored twice, Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild beat Dallas 5-2 on Thursday night, ending the Stars' 11-game point streak.

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, Zach Bogosian also scored, and Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists as Minnesota won its second straight after a two-game skid that followed its 12-game point streak (10-0-2). Filip Gustavsson stopped 16 shots.

Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist, and Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas, which was 9-0-2 during its streak. Jake Oettinger finished with 27 saves.

Johansson gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 8:40 of the third, beating Oettinger with a one-timer from the right circle.

Boldy had an empty-netter with 1:31 remaining for his 17th goal of the season, and Johansson added one for his 11th with 50 seconds to go.

Heiskanen put the Stars ahead 2-1 at 10:19 of the second with a short-handed score, coming on a one-timer off a pass from Esa Lindell off a faceoff in the left circle. It was the first short-handed goal by Dallas this season and the first allowed by Minnesota.

Bogosian tied it with 2:30 remaining in the middle period, firing a one-timer from beyond the left circle near the side board. It was his first goal of the season.

Robertson gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 9:32 into the game. Robertson fired a shot from the top of the left circle that deflected off the stick of Wild defenseman Brock Faber and past a screened Gustavsson for his 20th.

Eriksson Ek tied it with 3:50 left in the opening period, scoring on the rebound of a shot by Boldy during a Wild rush.

Up next

Stars: Host Florida on Saturday night.

Wild: Host Ottawa on Saturday.