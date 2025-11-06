Hurricanes top Wild 4-3; Ehlers scores winner early in 2nd period

Nikolaj Ehlers scored 46 seconds into the second period and goalie Frederik Andersen overcame a poor start to stop the final 18 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Thursday night.

Jackson Blake, Andrei Svechnikov and Sean Walker also scored for the Hurricanes, who've won three of their last four games. They've won back-to-back outings for the first time since Oct. 16 and 18. Blake and Walker also each had an assist and Andersen finished with 20 saves.

Matt Boldy, playing in his 300th NHL game, scored two goals and Brock Faber had one for the Wild, who had won two in a row. Filip Gustavsson, who recorded a shutout last season in Raleigh, made 23 saves.

The teams combined for seven goals on 12 shots through the first minute of the second period. There were three goals in a 52-second stretch in the first period and then each team scored in the first 46 seconds of the second.

Ehlers, who didn't score in his team's first 11 games, now has goals in consecutive games.

Carolina captain Jordan Staal set the record for games played as a member of the Hurricanes with 910, pulling ahead of brother Eric Staal. Jordan Staal, 37, is third in Whalers/Hurricanes franchise history behind only Ron Francis (1,186) and Glen Wesley (913).

Staal received a 10-minute instigator penalty for dropping the gloves after teammate Jalen Chatfield took a first-period blow to the head on a hit from Wild center Tyler Pitlick, who was assessed a match penalty. Chatfield didn't return.

Carolina had defenseman K'Andre Miller back after a six-game injury absence. He had a first-period assist.

