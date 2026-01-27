Kaprizov's shootout goal gives Wild 4-3 victory over Blackhawks

Kirill Kaprizov scored the shootout winner as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Kaprizov was Minnesota's second shooter and beat Spencer Knight with a wrist shot. Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt stopped all three shootout attempts as the Wild came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Chicago for the 17th time in 18 games.

Yakov Trenin, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored for Minnesota. Wallstedt stopped 29 of 32 shots.

Teuvo Teravainen, Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev scored for Chicago. Knight made 20 saves.

The Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Teravainen and Donato.

Mikheyev made it 3-0 nearly six minutes into the second period, when he beat Wallstedt with a wrist shot.

Trenin began the Minnesota comeback when he broke in alone and beat Knight with a wrist shot at 12:33 of the second.

Minnesota cut the Chicago lead to 3-2 early in the third when Quinn Hughes fired a shot that hit Marcus Johansson's skate and deflected to Erikson Ek, who got his stick down in time to tap it into the net.

Spurgeon knocked in a rebound of an Eriksson Ek shot to tie it with 2:01 to play in the third. The goal came after Minnesota had killed its fourth Chicago power play of the game. The Wild also killed a power play in overtime.

Up next

Blackhawks: At Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Wild: Host Calgary on Thursday.