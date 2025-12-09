Eriksson Ek has goal and 2 assists as Wild score 3 in 3rd period to beat Kraken 4-1

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild scored three times in the third period to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Monday night.

Marcus Johansson, Kirill Kaprizov and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored to help the Wild snap a two-game skid that followed a 12-game point streak (10-0-2). Filip Gustavsson stopped 23 shots.

Jordan Eberle scored and Philipp Grubauer finished with 25 saves as the Kraken lost their sixth straight — fifth straight in regulation.

Johansson gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 8:12 of the third period, deflecting Eriksson Ek's centering pass past Grubauer.

Tye Kartye appeared to get the tying goal minutes shortly after, but it was overturned on review for high sticking on the play.

Kaprizov had an empty-netter for his 18th goal of the season with 1:15 remaining, and Tarasenko added another 24 seconds later to seal the Wild's win.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead 1:18 into the second period. Matt Boldy brought the puck around the back of the net and sent a pass from behind the goal line in front and Eriksson Ek put it past Grubauer.

Eberle tied it with a power-play goal at 6:48 from the left doorstep off a pass from Chandler Stephenson. It was Eberle's ninth of the season.

The Wild outshot the Kraken 10-8 in a scoreless first period. Minnesota had two power plays in the period, and Seattle one.

Up next

Wild: Host Dallas on Thursday night to open a four-game homestand.

Kraken: Host Los Angeles on Wednesday night.