Wild bring back Kaprizov and Spurgeon from injuries before game vs. Utah

The Minnesota Wild have managed to hold together a highly competitive team all season despite a series of injuries that have sidelined several of their most important players.

Their lineup got a big boost on Thursday when star Kirill Kaprizov and captain Jared Spurgeon were activated from injured reserve before their game against Utah.

"They had a long road to get back and put in a lot of hard work, so it's nice that they're getting an opportunity to play," coach John Hynes said after the team's morning skate.

Still missing were defenseman Jonas Brodin (lower body) for the seventh straight game and left wing Marcus Johansson (concussion) for the third game in a row.

Kaprizov last played on Dec. 23 against Chicago. He missed 12 games with a lower-body injury that lingered longer than the Wild initially believed it would, taking a cautious midseason approach to the return of their leading scorer and first line left wing.

Kaprizov was among the NHL leaders in goals and points and legitimately in the mix of MVP candidates before he was hurt. He has 23 goals and 27 assists in 34 games. He still ranks 11th in the league in goals despite the absence.

"I just try don't think about this. Now I am just happy to come back," Kaprizov said. "I don't play one month. I don't think about points or something like that. I just want to feel good in the game."

His biggest challenge might be learning how to take it easy when he needs to between games, a workhorse skater who frequently stays on the ice well past the end of practice.

"He's got to do what he needs to do to get himself ready and prepared, but then as the season goes on sometimes you need to maybe tweak some of those things like that," Hynes said. "That's not necessarily my department. It's him with the trainers and the strength coach and things like that. Nothing major, just make sure he's feeling good and prepared to play but also making sure that he's managing himself."

Spurgeon missed nine games with a lower-body injury that he said Thursday included his ankle and knee. The 15th-year veteran defenseman was taken down on Dec. 31 by a slew foot move that got Nashville forward Zachary L'Heureux a three-game suspension.

In his first interview since the injury, Spurgeon declined to comment specifically about the play. After being limited to 16 games last season because of hip and back injuries, Spurgeon was healthy and thriving until this latest setback.

"That was the most frustrating part, just having to go back in the gym and doing the same stuff all over again. It brings back some bad memories," Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon and the Wild were pleasantly surprised by the relatively brief absence after his awkward and frightening crash into the boards caused them to immediately fear a season-ending injury.

"His work ethic was unbelievable. I thought he might've been back like a week earlier just watching him off the ice and in the gym with the work he put in," Hynes said, adding: "All those leadership things that he brings are great to have and missed when he's not in the lineup, then obviously what he brings on the ice, the way that he can play and what he means to our team in those situations. It's great to have him back."