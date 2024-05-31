Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson fired by GM Bill Guerin

Fans, players still coming down from high of PWHL victory

Fans, players still coming down from high of PWHL victory

Fans, players still coming down from high of PWHL victory

SAINT PAUL — The Minnesota Wild announced they have relieved assistant coach Darby Hendrickson of his coaching duties after 14 seasons.

President of Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin announced the move Friday as the Wild try to shake things up after a rough 2023-24 season where they missed the playoffs.

Hendrickson is no stranger to the State of Hockey making a name for himself playing for Richfield High School and winning Minnesota's Mr. Hockey award in 1991. He stuck around and played two seasons at the University of Minnesota until suiting up for the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he was drafted out of high school. Hendrickson played for multiple NHL squads before being moved to the Wild in the 2000 NHL Expansion Draft for their inaugural season. He was even the first Wild player to score a goal in the Xcel Energy Center.

RELATED NEWS: PWHL Minnesota players reflect on capturing first ever Walter Cup: "It's surreal"

Hendrickson went on to have a successful coaching stint with the Wild that began in 2010.

"I would like to thank Darby for all his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his long tenure with our organization," said Guerin. "He [Hendrickson] has done a tremendous amount of good things for our team and the State of Hockey as a player and a coach. I wish Darby and his family all the best in the future."