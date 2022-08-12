Watch CBS News
Good Question

Why don't some people get COVID?

By Heather Brown

/ CBS Minnesota

Good Question: Why don’t some people get COVID?
Good Question: Why don’t some people get COVID? 02:40

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."

Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

"I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.

10p-pkg-gq-novid-wcco1tpd.jpg
CBS

She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:

1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.

2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.

3: People who had an asymptomatic case.

4: People who have just been super careful.

If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.

The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.

Heather Brown
heather-brown.png

Heather Brown loves to put her curiosity to work to answer your Good Questions on WCCO 4 News at 10, and helps you kick your weekdays off on WCCO This Morning and WCCO Mid-Morning.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 10:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.