MINNEAPOLIS -- Almost every day we hit a bump in the road, literally,

Sometimes it's a pothole. Other times it's a manhole cover a few inches below the pavement.

Bruce from Eden Prairie asked: Why aren't manholes flush with the street? Good Question. Heather Brown spoke with Kevin Danen, a sewer operations engineer with the city of Minneapolis.

He says those 205-pound covers are where they are for two reasons: so traffic doesn't run over them, and so they can be easily accessed with equipment.

But there's also a third reason: homeowners are responsible for their sewer line to the street.

CBS

"When we lay a sewer line, we try to make the financial burden equal with all the properties on both sides of the street," Danen said.

And if you find a manhole not centered, there might already be too much stuff under the middle, or the road's alignment has been changed.

Danen says manhole covers aren't flush with the ground a variety of reasons. Years of sand and salt can degrade the manhole, or sometimes crews repair or resurface a road but don't raise the covers.

The City of Minneapolis is responsible for about 50,000 manholes. Danen says if you know of a problematic one, call 311 and they will check it out. Crews usually have a way to raise or lower the covers.