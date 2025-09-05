White Sox rally again to sweep Twins, win fifth straight

Kyle Teel hit a three-run home run, Colson Montgomery homered and drove in three, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 11-8 on Thursday night.

Chase Meidroth had four hits, as the White Sox came back from three runs down for the second consecutive night against Minnesota to win their season-high fifth straight game.

Teel and Edgar Quero each had three hits.

Wikelman González (1-0) struck out two and allowed no hits in 1 1/3 innings to earn his first career win in relief. Fraser Ellard was the opener for Chicago, throwing 1 1/3 innings with two hits and two strikeouts.

Chicago White Sox's Edgar Quero (7) is tagged out by Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall, second from right, at second after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

Luke Keaschall had four hits and two runs scored for the Twins. Mickey Gasper had three RBIs, and Matt Wallner and Kody Clemens homered. Travis Adams (1-3) allowed three hits and four runs in one inning of relief for Minnesota, which is 3-7 in its last 10 games.

Teel got all of an Adams cutter, sending it 413 feet to right and tying the game at 7-all in the seventh inning. Two batters later, Andrew Benintendi hit a sacrifice fly that scored Lenyn Sosa for the go-ahead run.

The White Sox improve to 5-62 when trailing after six innings, and pick up their 23rd comeback win of the season. They trailed in every game of the series, but still emerged with the four-game sweep.

Minnesota starts a six-game road trip in Kansas City, and they have not announced who will face Royals RHP Michael Wacha (8-11, 3.52 ERA).

Chicago continues a seven-game road trip in Detroit, as RHP Shane Smith (4-7, 3.81) starts opposite Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (7-13, 4.74).

