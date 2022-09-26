Watch CBS News
White Bear Lake officials warn residents of water discoloration

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- White Bear Lake residents may notice their water is discolored on Monday, but officials said it's nothing to worry about.

The discoloration is due to "unforeseen maintenance" on a water tower, the city said. Officials recommend anyone who notices the anomaly run cold water until it clears up.

"Water remains safe to consume, the discoloration is from a higher iron content due to disrupted sediment," the city said.

