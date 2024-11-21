White Bear Lake officials search for missing 71-year-old woman with dementia

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 71-year-old woman with dementia from White Bear Lake.

According to the White Bear Lake Police Department, Denise Garfield left her residence to go to an appointment in St. Paul Thursday morning. However, she never arrived.

A family member who was on the phone with her said she sounded confused. She has not been heard from since 12:30 p.m. Thursday and her phone is turned off, authorities say.

Garfield is believed to be driving within the metro area in a blue Lincoln MKZ with Minnesota license plate NCW442. Authorities say her last known location was in Mounds View around 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota BCA

Garfield is described as 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last wearing a jean jacket, purple shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, authorities say.