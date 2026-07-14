Here's what appliances create the most heat and how you can ease the strain on your AC

The scorching hot weather isn't the only reason your home feels so steamy in the evening.

When you get home from work in the evening, your first thought may be dinner. You might fire up the stove or oven, you could also start a load of laundry. Not long after that, you're running the dishwasher. You may think you're being efficient, but your house during this heat wave disagrees.

"I think people realize that they're generating some heat, but they might not realize just how much heat they're generating inside their homes," said Dan Rasmussen, senior marketing manager with Xcel Energy.

He said the main appliances that produce the most heat are the oven and stovetops, the clothes dryer and the dishwasher.

"When those are running, your AC is having to work extra hard to combat the heat that those are generating," he said.

That means instead of cycling off, AC units will keep running for longer stretches as they try to cool the heat emanating from kitchens, laundry rooms and spaces nearby. On top of that, our appliance use often coincides with the hottest part of the day.

"It's really that peak part of the middle afternoon that your AC is working overtime," he said.

How can you ease the appliance strain on your AC? Two ways: change up the timing and change up the methods.

"The best time to use these appliances are earlier in the morning, say before 11 a.m., or in the evening, maybe after 8 p.m., just when that outside temperature starts to ease off," Rasmussen said.

As for changing the methods, try different ways of cooking in the evening hours. Step outside and use a grill. In the kitchen, try smaller countertop appliances like a slow cooker, air fryer or a microwave. You can skip the cooking part altogether by making a sandwich, salad, or other dishes that don't require heat.

Instead of using a dryer for your clothes, hang them on a rack or a clothesline outside if the weather permits. Lastly, wash your dishes by hand, then dry them with a towel or on a rack.

"Another one in Minnesota here, it's hot and it's humid, so many of us have a dehumidifier running in our basements. Those produce so much heat, way more than you would think," said Rasmussen. He suggests that people run their dehumidifiers only overnight or turn them off during heatwaves.

Electronics like TVs, gaming consoles and computers produce heat at a lower rate, but collectively they add up, especially if they're all running in one room.

Managing their use, and more importantly, larger appliances, might not be as important on mild days. But those are hard to find during a steamy summer.

Several utility companies like Xcel offer time-of-day rates, meaning you're charged less for using energy during off-peak times like overnight.