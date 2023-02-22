When driving in the Twin Cities could be at its most treacherous due to snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Driving conditions will deteriorate in the Twin Cities quickly Wednesday evening, but the worst driving conditions in the Twin Cities metro will mostly likely be Thursday from 4 to 7 a.m., when a band of heavy snow looks likely to move through.

It likely won't be bad during that entire window, as the band will be narrow and moving across different parts of the metro at different times.

Snowfall rates will diminish pretty quickly after 8 a.m., with little-to-no additional accumulation expected by 11 a.m. or noon, though expect blowing snow to still be an issue.

Visibility in the South Metro of the Twin Cities is getting worse as the day goes on.



Driving conditions are already bad in southern Minnesota, especially along I-90, and there will be repeated waves of heavy snowfall impacting the southern portion of MN -- including Rochester, Worthington, Marshall, Mankato, Owatonna, and Winona -- from now through 7 a.m. Thursday.

It's difficult to be too precise with timing these heavy bands out, but when they hit, visibility will be near zero.

Other factors like wind, visibility, and wind chill are already bad, and will not change for the worse or the better until around sunrise Thursday.